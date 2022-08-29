Game Thread #127: Milwaukee Brewers (67-59) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (48-79)

The Milwaukee Brewers welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town for a three-game set to close out a homestand and the month of August. August hasn’t been too kind to the Crew, as they’ve gone 10-14 entering this final series.
Milwaukee will line up behind ace Corbin Burnes to kick off the series. Burnes got roughed up his last time out against the Dodgers, giving up seven runs on six hits and two walks across just 3 2⁄3 innings. He’s looked decent against the Pirates this year, going 2-1 across three starts (18 1⁄3 innings), allowing seven runs and striking out 21.
He’ll take on Bryse Wilson for Pittsburgh. Wilson, who has a 6.01 ERA over 18 games (15 starts) this season, has been surprisingly good against Milwaukee this year. In three appearances (two starts), he’s spanned 15 1⁄3 innings and given up just five runs while striking out 10, good for a 2.93 ERA.
99,958,647 fans and counting.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 29, 2022
Monday in Milwaukee.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/NRh6KVvOvp— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 29, 2022
