Game Thread #127: Milwaukee Brewers (67-59) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (48-79)

The Milwaukee Brewers welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town for a three-game set to close out a homestand and the month of August. August hasn’t been too kind to the Crew, as they’ve gone 10-14 entering this final series.

Milwaukee will line up behind ace Corbin Burnes to kick off the series. Burnes got roughed up his last time out against the Dodgers, giving up seven runs on six hits and two walks across just 3 2⁄ 3 innings. He’s looked decent against the Pirates this year, going 2-1 across three starts (18 1⁄ 3 innings), allowing seven runs and striking out 21.