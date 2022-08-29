Brewers walk off Pirates in comeback win, 7-5

Box Score

The Brewers won 7-5 in a thrilling come-from-behind, walk-off victory over the Pirates Monday night to extend their win streak to three.

With Corbin Burnes on the mound, the Brewers managed to get on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. Garrett Mitchell walked and stole second on what appeared to be a pickoff by Bryse Wilson. Christian Yelich moved him to third with a single and Willy Adames followed that up with an RBI single to put the Crew up 1-0.

The scoring wouldn’t stop there. Rowdy Tellez singled but Yelich was thrown out at home, putting runners at first and second with two outs. Hunter Renfroe drilled a double down the right field line, scoring both runners to put the Crew up 3-0. However, Tellez was injured on the play and exited the game with right knee discomfort.

The Pirates struck back in the fifth, hitting three straight singles to close the gap to 3-1. Oneil Cruz then capped off the inning with a laser 3-run homer to give the Bucs the lead, 4-3. Burnes got out of the inning without allowing further damage, but the Pirates tacked on another run in the sixth on a homer by Rodolfo Castro.

The Brewers couldn’t muster any more offense until the bottom of the eighth when Omar Narvaez walked and Garrett Mitchell followed it up with his first-career homer, a two-run bomb that tied the game up at 5-5.

In the ninth, Craig Counsell turned to Devin Williams who got into some trouble with two runners on and only one out. He managed his way out of the inning with a Ben Gamel popout and a Michael Chavis strikeout, giving Milwaukee a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the frame.

After Willy Adames led off the inning with a single up the middle, Keston Hiura — who replaced Tellez earlier in the game — jacked a two-run, walk-off homer to left field off the top of the wall. After an umpire review, the home run was confirmed and the Brewers went home as winners of three straight.

Burnes had a poor stat line for his second straight start, but he did manage to go six innings. He allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five. The bullpen combo of Brent Suter and Williams combined for three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Milwaukee will go for the series win Tuesday night, when they send Jason Alexander to the mound to take on Mitch Keller for the Pirates. First pitch is at 7:10 CT and the game will be live on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.