Three home runs in sixth not enough for Brewers as they lose to Pirates 5-3

With Corbin Burnes on the mound, the Brewers looked like they would be in good shape to start the series with a win. However, the offense couldn’t cash in many of their hits and Burnes had an off day, leading to a 5-3 loss to the Pirates.

All of the scoring happened in the sixth inning for both teams. The Brewers hit three home runs in the top of the first, as Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, and Kolten Wong all hit solo home runs. That put the Brewers up 3-0, but they wouldn’t hold on to that lead long. Two walks by Corbin Burnes with one out in the sixth set up the Pirates. Onell Cruz then cashed those runners in with a three-run home run. Another walk ended Burnes’ day and brought in Brad Boxberger. The walk would score on a single by Tyler Heineman, and Heineman reached third because of an Adames throwing error. Heineman then scored on a passed ball by Victor Caratini, giving the Pirates a 5-3 lead.

It was an uncharacteristically bad day for Burnes altogether. He ended up being charged with 4 runs in 5.1 innings pitched, and he allowed 3 hits and 5 walks. He did strike out 6 in the loss. He mostly matched Pirates starter Bryse Wilson, who also pitched 5.1 innings and allowed 3 runs and 6 hits.

The offense for the Brewers wasn’t necessarily bad tonight, but it couldn’t get the hits when needed. Yelich, Adames, and Tellez all had two-hit days, and Wong added a three-hit day. The Brewers did outhit the Pirates 9-4 in the game. However, no other Brewer had a hit, and as a whole the offense was 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The Brewers did have a chance to take the lead back in the seventh. A Yelich single and Adames double put runners at second and third, and Adames’ double just missed leaving the park to tie up the game. Mike Brosseau was hit by a pitch to load the basses, but Andrew McCutchen flew out and Pedro Severino struck out to end the inning.

In the bullpen, Brad Boxberger allowed one inherited runner to score as well as one unearned run in 2⁄ 3 of an inning of work. Jake McGee and Hoby Milner also pitched and both added a scoreless inning.

The series continues tomorrow evening in Pittsburgh. Freddy Peralta will make his return from the injured list to make the start, and he will face Tyler Beede of the Pirates. First pitch is at 6:05 PM and it will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.