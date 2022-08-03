Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #8

It’s Wednesday, which means that it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

The trade deadline has come and gone, and it’s been an interesting week for the Brewers. They traded their closer Josh Hader but also added four new relievers in Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet, Matt Bush, and Trevor Rosenthal. David Stearns and Matt Arnold did not acquire any position players, which has generated some passionate takes from fans and analysts.

What thoughts and concerns do you have about Milwaukee’s deadline or the team in general? Let’s hear them!

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.