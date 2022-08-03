Brewers players and staff react to the Josh Hader trade

When the Brewers traded Josh Hader, it shocked many people around the baseball world. While the trade wasn’t unexpected, the timing of it caught a lot of people off-guard. This includes the Brewers players and staff, who were also caught off guard by the trade. Making a trade of this magnitude in the middle of the season is completely unexpected, especially for a team that is expecting to compete this season.

First, Josh Hader spoke with reporters about the trade himself. Here’s what he had to say about it.

"It sucks to leave Milwaukee...but I'll always look at it as something I can't control, and having a new chapter in my journey is something I'll look forward to." — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 1, 2022

Hader says he'll remember most the atmosphere the front office puts forward -- quality, hard-working players on the roster and great pitching staffs. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 1, 2022

"The journey has molded me into the player I am today." — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 1, 2022

"We've all seen what Devin has done...we've seen Rogers as well. Really good quality arms right there. I think that back end of the bullpen is still going to stay solid." — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 1, 2022

Josh Hader just posted a thank you video to the city of Milwaukee on IG. pic.twitter.com/K2hbjLFwtG — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) August 1, 2022

Josh Hader discusses how he found about yesterday’s trade to the Padres and joining his new team: pic.twitter.com/OcoVzOUgjr — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 2, 2022

Corbin Burnes says he looks at the Josh Hader trade two ways. One, it hurts to lose his best friend on the team. Two, it’s business, and neither Burnes nor Hader were particularly shocked. “Even the best reliever in baseball can be traded.” pic.twitter.com/EMheoOB1Td — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 3, 2022

“We all want a World Series. David Stearns is a pretty good guy to get us there.” pic.twitter.com/j392rqqxw4 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2022

Brandon Woodruff came off the golf course yesterday, saw news of the Josh Hader trade and thought it was a joke. Here’s his reaction now that it has settled in. pic.twitter.com/NszYfkZJBT — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2022

Christian Yelich knows the Brewers will miss Josh Hader on the field and in the clubhouse, but says, “I think David, Matt and Mark, they’ve done really well over the last five years. I think they’ve earned the trust of everybody in this room.” pic.twitter.com/DrdWBPApjo — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2022

Here is Devin Williams’ reaction to Josh Hader being traded by the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/ziSJaXBzaI — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2022

Taylor Rogers is in Pittsburgh after a rigorous night of travel. He was shocked by the trade and said there’s a possibility of splitting duties with Devin Williams at the end of games. pic.twitter.com/V6V1MYhWmk — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) August 2, 2022