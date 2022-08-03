 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers players and staff react to the Josh Hader trade

The Josh Hader trade was a shock to many of the players on the team, and they have differing reactions to the move.

By -JP-
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

When the Brewers traded Josh Hader, it shocked many people around the baseball world. While the trade wasn’t unexpected, the timing of it caught a lot of people off-guard. This includes the Brewers players and staff, who were also caught off guard by the trade. Making a trade of this magnitude in the middle of the season is completely unexpected, especially for a team that is expecting to compete this season.

First, Josh Hader spoke with reporters about the trade himself. Here’s what he had to say about it.

Hader also posted a video on Instagram addressed to fans.

Hader also spoke with reporters in San Diego about the trade:

Prior to yesterday’s game against the Pirates, several of the players had a chance to talk about the trades that the Brewers made, mostly about the Josh Hader trade. Here are reactions from Corbin Burnes, Craig Counsell, Brandon Woodruff, Christian Yelich, and Devin Williams.

Meanwhile, Taylor Rogers has joined the team and will help fill the role that Josh Hader held with the team. Even though Rogers struggled a bit in San Diego, the Brewers believe that he can improve. Here are his reactions to the trade and coming to Milwaukee.

