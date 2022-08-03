Brewers make flurry of roster moves, including activation of Freddy Peralta and DFA of Dinelson Lamet and Pedro Severino

The trade deadline was busy for the Brewers, but now comes the part where they have to clear roster space for all of these new players. This results in some difficult roster decisions, and with the number of players the Brewers acquired, they ended up not having enough space to fit everyone in.

The roster moves began yesterday after Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet arrived with the team. While one space was cleared with Hader’s departure, Jandel Gustave was placed on the 15-day IL for the other space with right forearm discomfort. Luis Perdomo was also reinstated from the 15-day IL, but immediately optioned back to Triple-A Nashville for the time being.

Today, the Brewers had to clear more space with Matt Bush’s arrival and the return of Freddy Peralta. The Brewers decided to add on to those and bring back Keston Hiura as well. To clear the space, the Brewers started by optioning Peter Strzelecki back to Triple-A. That was the easy move. The other two were not so easy. They decided to DFA two players, and one of those was one of the newest Brewers. Dinelson Lamet and Pedro Severino were designated for assignment to clear the other two roster spaces.

The DFA of Severino isn’t too surprising. After he was suspended 80 games, the Brewers had to acquire another catcher and they brought in Victor Caratini to fill the gap. Caratini has been solid, so Severino didn’t have as much of a space when he came back. The Brewers gave him a chance, but in his limited time he didn’t show much. In eight games, he went 4-for-18 with three walks. Even though he has two years of control after this season, with two other catchers on the roster and Severino ineligible for the postseason, it made him expendable. He could stay with the organization if he clears waivers, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens there.

The shocking move was the DFA of Dinelson Lamet just two days after he was acquired. He didn’t even pitch for the Brewers before his designation. Considering that he was acquired as part of the Josh Hader trade, potentially losing Lamet means that the Brewers are getting less value from the trade of such a valuable pitcher. Here’s what David Stearns had to say about the DFA:

David Stearns on Lamet:

“Dinelson has a good arm and was included in the trade to help balance out the deal. As subsequent transactions played out, the roster fit became a little tougher. We are hopeful we will be able to keep him in our system.” — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) August 3, 2022

In addition, even though the Brewers had 40-man space, they didn’t have the ability to option or outright Lamet. Adam McCalvy asked the Brewers about this, and here was their response:

Additionally, because Lamet has more than three years of MLB service, he can decline an outright assignment should he clear waivers and the Brewers try to send him to Triple-A. So, we shall see whether he stays in the organization. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 3, 2022

The DFA doesn’t guarantee that Lamet will not be in the Brewers system anymore, but if he ends up claimed or granted free agency due to the DFA, that’s a big hit to the Hader trade.