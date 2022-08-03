Game Thread #104: Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (41-62)

After losing the opener, Milwaukee hopes to bounce back and take game two of their three-game series against the Pirates. Freddy Peralta is back from injury and takes the mound against Tyler Beede.

Counsell will again elect to go with his strongest lineup in this game two series, with McCutchen at DH and Yelich in left field. Narvaez starts behind the dish and Taylor gets the start in center.

The first pitch is at 6:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.