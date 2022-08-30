Brewers Reacts Survey: Does Keston Hiura deserve a spot in the starting lineup?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’re back with another fan survey and this time we’re asking if Keston Hiura deserves a chance as a regular in the starting lineup.

Hiura, who is slashing .242/.346/.509 with 14 homers and 28 RBIs over 58 games this season, has been hitting better as of late, including a walk-off homer against the Pirates on Monday night after Rowdy Tellez exited the game early with right knee discomfort.

Hiura has been especially strong against right-handed pitchers, slashing .303/.404/.697 with 11 homers and 11 walks. His reverse splits make it difficult for Craig Counsell to find a regular spot for him in the lineup, as his two main positions — first base and second base — are already covered by left-handed hitters who are stronger against righties.

With the severity of Tellez’s injury unclear at this time, we want to know if the Brewers and Counsell should give Hiura another chance to prove himself as an everyday major-league player. We’ll have the results later this week.