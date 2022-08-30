Game Thread #128: Milwaukee Brewers (68-59) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (48-80)

The Brewers continue their three-game set against the Pirates Tuesday night, as Jason Alexander faces off with Mitch Keller.

In the thick of a playoff race, the Brewers hope they can build off their current three-game win streak to break out of the recent slump that has seen them fall out of the playoffs. New call-up Garrett Mitchell is back in the lineup following late-game heroics Monday night. The speedy center fielder has brought some new energy to the clubhouse, and the Brewers are undefeated in the few games that he’s appeared in.

Another spark plug in the Brewers lineup has been Keston Hiura. Per Mike Vassallo, Hiura is batting .288 with a .374 OBP/.638 SLG/1.011 OPS and 9 home runs in his last 27 games. His newfound confidence at the plate has added some much-needed depth in the lineup that can be valuable down the stretch.

Lineups