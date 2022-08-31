 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #129: Milwaukee Brewers (68-60) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (49-80)

Brewers hope to take series after losing their second game.

By Herschel_Winkelman
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers aim to finish this series with the Pirates with a win and move on to their next opponent. Freddy Peralta will be on the hill for the Brewers while Zach Thompson gets the nod for Pittsburgh.

Hiura starts at first base, Urias is in at third, and Yelich will start in left.

First pitch is at 1:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...