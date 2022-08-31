Game Thread #129: Milwaukee Brewers (68-60) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (49-80)

The Brewers aim to finish this series with the Pirates with a win and move on to their next opponent. Freddy Peralta will be on the hill for the Brewers while Zach Thompson gets the nod for Pittsburgh.

Hiura starts at first base, Urias is in at third, and Yelich will start in left.

First pitch is at 1:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.