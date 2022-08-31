Brewers take series against Pirates, 6-1

Box Score

After splitting the opening two games of the series against Pittsburgh, the Brewers were able to beat the Pirates in the series finale. Freddy Peralta was on the mound for Milwaukee while Zach Thompson started for the Pirates.

After a clean first three innings for both teams, the Pirates were able to get on the board in the top of the fourth after a solo home run from Ben Gamel. Banuelos was brought in for Thompson in the bottom of the fifth, and the Brewers pounced on him.

Taylor led the inning off with a walk and Yelich reached on an error from Ke’Bryan Hayes. Willy Adames then hit a double to center that scored Taylor and moved Yelich to third. The inning would end with no more runs but the Brewers would gain the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning off an RBI groundout from Narvaez, giving the Brewers a 2-1 advantage.

Milwaukee then exploded for four runs in the seventh, as Hiura hit an RBI single that scored Renfroe and moved Wong to third. Urias then hit an RBI single that scored Wong. Narvaez then walked to load the bases for new rookie Garrett Mitchell. He drew a walk which brought in a run, and Yelich followed it up with another walk which brought home yet another run. The Brewers then led 6-1.

The Houser then finished the game unblemished, giving the Brewers the win. Milwaukee will now travel to Arizona for a four-game series and then to Colorado for three games. Brandon Woodruff will start the opener in Arizona against Merrill Kelly. The first pitch of Thursday’s opener will be at 8:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.