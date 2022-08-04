Brewers lose in walk-off fashion against Pittsburgh, 8-7

Box Score

The Brewers have now dropped two in a row to the division rival Pittsburgh Pirates, on the heels of a walk-off solo home run from Bryan Reynolds. Freddy Peralta returned for the Crew and pitched in his first game back from injury. Tyler Beede got the start for Pittsburgh, and had a rough outing, needing to be replaced early.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 1-0 lead off a Kolten Wong RBI single. Renfroe then walked and the Crew had the bases loaded early, but Urias grounded into a fielder’s choice that ended the offensive threat. Peralta would then pitch a clean first inning in his return, allowing only one hit and getting three flyouts.

Beede would get beat up by the Brewers in the top of the second and needed to be pulled. Narvaez and Taylor led off the inning with back-to-back singles, and Yelich grounded into a fielder’s choice that ended with runners at the corners. Adames then hit a two-run double to bring home Narvaez and Yelich. Peters was then brought on for Pittsburgh and immediately allowed a single to Tellez that scored Adames. McCutchen then doubled to left, but the Pirates were able to get out of the inning with runners stranded.

Pittsburgh was able to score in the bottom of the third when Hayes hit a two-run single that made the score 4-2. The Pirates would tie the game late however when Michael Chavis hit a double off Jake McGee in the bottom of the sixth that resulted in an error by Milwaukee. This allowed Cruz to score and Chavis to advance to third. Marcano then singled to center, scoring Chavis and tying the game at 4-4.

The Pirates were able to tack on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, this time off newcomer Matt Bush. Hayes hit a single to right that scored Reynolds, and Cruz followed that up with a two-run blast giving Pittsburgh a 7-4 advantage.

After three straight singles with two outs, the Brewers had the bases loaded and Willy Adames hit a single that scored both Caratini and Taylor. Tellez then singled, scoring Yelich and tying the game back at seven apiece. New Brewer Taylor Rodgers, pitched a clean eighth inning and did his job. Devin Williams however, allowed a leadoff, walk-off, home run to Bryan Reynolds that ended the ballgame at 8-7.

The series ends Thursday where the Brewers hope to take the last game of the three-game set. Brandon Woodruff takes the hill against Zach Thompson for the Pirates. After Thursday’s game, the Brewers will travel back home and take on the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series. The first pitch for Thursday’s game is at 11:35 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.