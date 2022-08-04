Game Thread #105: Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62)

This has become a week many Brewers fans would like to forget.

Following the trade deadline that saw their All-Star closer Josh Hader traded to San Diego, the Brewers have dropped two in a row to the Pirates. Both games saw the Brewers leading early, only to lose the lead in the sixth inning or later. Last night, Devin Williams gave up his first run in 30 games on a walk-off home run to Bryan Reynolds. To make matters worse, the Brewers lost starting catcher Omar Narvaez to a quad injury that landed him on the 10-day IL.

Today, Brandon Woodruff gets the start against Zach Thompson. Woodruff has been rolling the last few starts, striking out eight-plus in five of his last six starts since returning off the injured list. In that time span, he has a 4-0 record with a 2.06 ERA. He faces Zach Thompson who is 3-8 with a 5.09 ERA in 2022.