Brewers place Omar Narváez on 10-day injured list with quad strain

For one month, the Brewers had three catchers on their big league roster. Then, within a day, one of those catchers got DFA’d and another hit the injured list, leaving only Victor Caratini as the lone catch of the trio still available to play.

What a week it has been for the Brewers.

The Brewers announced Thursday morning that catcher Omar Narváez would be placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad injury. Catcher Mario Feliciano got the call from Triple-A Nashville to fill his spot.

Narváez got pulled from Wednesday’s game in the 8th inning. The injury was suffered during a rundown in the 7th. Per Adam McCalvy, Counsel is hopeful it will be a minimum stay for the Brewer catcher, but that sometimes these types of injuries take time. In spot is Mario Feliciano, who is slashing .288/.346/.382 in 58 games with Nashville.