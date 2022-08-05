 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #106: Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) vs Cincinnati Reds (42-62)

Milwaukee looks to rebound from a frustrating series in Pittsburgh

Colorado Rockies v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

After a tough three-game sweep in Pittsburgh, the Brewers return home looking to right the ship against the Cincinnati Reds. Eric Lauer toes the rubber for the Brewers opposite Robert Dugger.

Lineups:

As a reminder, tonight’s broadcast is only available to stream on Apple TV+.

