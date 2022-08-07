Brewers’ pitching staff roughed up as Reds defeat Brewers 7-5

Box Score

Going for a second straight win, the Brewers had Aaron Ashby on the mound this evening. Unfortunately, the Reds got to him, and the Brewers offense couldn’t catch up as the Brewers lost to the Reds Saturday evening.

Ashby looked off early in the game. He hit Kyle Farmer with a pitch and walked Joey Votto in the first, but got out of the inning without any runs allowed. He then allowed another walk to start the second inning, and that one hurt the Brewers as doubles from Albert Almora Jr. and Jonathan India scored two runs and put the Reds up 2-0. Ashby walked another batter with one out in the fourth, and Jose Barrero homered to increase the Reds lead to 4-0.

The Brewers rallied a bit in the bottom of the fourth. Andrew McCutchen homered to put the Reds up 4-1. Hunter Renfroe then drew a walk, and Keston Hiura homered to bring in two more runs and close the gap to 4-3.

Aaron Ashby’s day was a bit of a struggle, as he allowed four runs on three hits, five walks, a hit by pitch, and a balk. He did strike out five in the start. Meanwhile, Nick Lodolo of the Reds wasn’t much better, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks.

The game was turned over to the bullpen, but they couldn’t hold the Reds at bay. Hoby Milner allowed a home run to Barrero in the sixth inning. Jake McGee pitched the seventh and allowed a home run to Joey Votto. Brent Suter took the eighth and ninth, and he allowed a Donovan Solano home run in the ninth to extend the Reds lead to 7-3.

The Brewers did put together a rally in the ninth. Kolten Wong singled and Christian Yelich doubled to put two runners on base with no outs. Both did score, but on outs. Adames grounded out to score Wong, and McCutchen hit a sacrifice fly that scored Yelich. Mike Brosseau ended the game with a fly out, and the Brewers lost 5-3.

Yelich led the day with a 3-for-4 day. Andrew McCutchen also reached base three times with a 1-for-2 day with 2 walks. Hunter Renfroe went hitless but walked twice.

The Brewers will go for the series win in the rubber match of the series tomorrow afternoon. Corbin Burnes faces Graham Ashcraft in the matinee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM and will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.