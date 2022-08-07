Game Thread #108: Milwaukee Brewers (58-49) vs Cincinnati Reds (43-63)

The Brewers are playing a rubber match against the Reds today. After getting swept by the Pirates last week, the Crew is looking to avoid consecutive series losses to one of the worst teams in baseball.
It’ll be a pair of power pitchers on the mound today, as Corbin Burnes gets the ball for the Brewers while Graham Ashcraft starts for the Reds.
Lineups:
