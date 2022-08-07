 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #108: Milwaukee Brewers (58-49) vs Cincinnati Reds (43-63)

Brewers look to avoid another series loss to one of baseball’s worst teams

By Jack Stern
Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Brewers are playing a rubber match against the Reds today. After getting swept by the Pirates last week, the Crew is looking to avoid consecutive series losses to one of the worst teams in baseball.

It’ll be a pair of power pitchers on the mound today, as Corbin Burnes gets the ball for the Brewers while Graham Ashcraft starts for the Reds.

Lineups:

