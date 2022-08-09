Brewers Reacts Survey: Who do you blame for the Brewers recent struggles?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Brewers have struggled the last week, losing five of six to the Pirates and Reds, who have mostly been bottom feeders in the NL Central this season.

Milwaukee’s schedule won’t get any easier, with the Rays, Dodgers and Cardinals all coming up soon on the schedule. But the question is, who do Brewers fans blame most for the struggles? Is it the team itself? Owner Mark Attanasio? The front office? Be sure to answer below and we’ll share the results soon.