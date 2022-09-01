Brewers recall Esteury Ruiz and Luis Perdomo as September begins

September 1 has arrived, and with that the rosters have expanded to 28 players. All teams must add two players (this is a MLB rule, the roster spots must be filled). Prior to tonight’s game against the Diamondbacks, the Brewers filled those two roster spots by recalling outfielder Esteury Ruiz and RHP Luis Perdomo.

Esteury Ruiz is one of the players acquired in the Josh Hader trade. Ruiz has seen 14 games in the majors, and is 6-for-27 with a double and triple in those games. In the minors, he’s been playing very well. Between three teams in Double-A and Triple-A, he’s batted .332/.450/.523 with 13 HR, 51 RBI, 70 SB, and a 83/59 K:BB ratio.

Luis Perdomo returns to the Brewers after a few appearances earlier this season. He’s pitched in 7 games (10.1 IP), recording a 1.71 ERA and 4.38 FIP. He ended up on the IL on May 28 with a right elbow effusion, and spent two months on the IIL before being activated and optioned back to the minors. In the minors this season, he has a 2.67 ERA in 24 games pitched (30.1 IP). He only has 3 strikeouts in 10.1 IP this season, but his strikeout rate in the minors is better at 33 K in 30.1 IP.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.