Game Thread #130: Milwaukee Brewers (69-60) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (61-68)

Today is the first day of September, and the Brewers sit six games out of first place in the NL Central and 2.5 games out of the final wild card spot (technically 3.5 games because the San Diego Padres hold the head-to-head tiebreaker).

The Brewers have been here before under Craig Counsell and produced some big Septembers to surge into a playoff spot. Along with Counsell’s tendency to make full use of expanded 40-man rosters in past seasons, the late success in some seasons has led many to affectionately refer to the regular season’s final month as “Craigtember.”

Another Craigtember is necessary for the Brewers to play meaningful October baseball, and they have an opportunity to make it happen with a break in the schedule. They kick off the month with a four-game series against the Diamondbacks on the road.

Brandon Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers, and Merrill Kelly is on the bump for the Diamondbacks.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. CDT.