Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Brewers fans want Keston Hiura to start

In this week’s edition of SB Nation Reacts, we asked Brewers fans if Keston Hiura deserves a spot in the starting lineup, to which an overwhelming 90% of you said yes.

Hiura, who has two walk-off home runs this season already, leads the team in OPS entering Thursday night at .851.

After a tough start to the season that saw him demoted to AAA on multiple occasions, he’s slashing .269/.321/.635 with six homers and 12 RBIs since the All-Star break in just 17 games (13 starts).

His splits between wins and losses are especially stark, as he has a .289/.378/.588 slash line in wins compared to just .195/.303/.403 in losses. While he’s had several tough seasons since a breakout 2019 campaign, Hiura should continue to get more opportunities in the stretch run if he can keep hitting.

While a day-to-day injury of Rowdy Tellez has allowed Tellez to remain in the lineup as a DH, Hiura has taken over at first base this week. We’ll see what Craig Counsell decides to do with Hiura moving forward, but it’s clear how fans feel about him at this point.