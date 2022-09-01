Brewers get shut out in series opener against Diamondbacks, 5-0

Box Score

The Brewers fell to the Diamondbacks 5-0 in the series opener at Chase Field Friday night, with Brandon Woodruff struggling to his worst start since returning from the injured list.

Milwaukee mustered just four hits and no walks on the night while striking out 11 times. Jace Peterson was the only Brewer to get on more than once, as he went 2-for-2 with two singles. Hunter Renfroe and Willy Adames got the only other two hits for the Crew.

To add to the pain, Christian Yelich exited in the fourth with neck discomfort, although the severity is unknown at this time.

Christian Walker kicked the Diamondbacks off with the lead in the first inning with a two-run homer to left field after Ketel Marte doubled, giving Arizona a 2-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks added an insurance run in the bottom of the second as Alek Thomas doubled and Geraldo Perdomo singled him home for a 3-0 home.

The Brewers managed to spread their four hits across four separate innings, reaching with singles in the first, second, fourth and fifth but doing nothing with those baserunners.

Arizona added another two runs in the sixth on a Josh Rojas double, which scored both Carson Kelly and Perdomo.

Woodruff lasted 5 2⁄ 3 innings in the game, allowing all five runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Brent Suter and Luis Perdomo combined for 2 1⁄ 3 innings out of the bullpen, giving up no runs on two hits and no walks.

Kelly was strong for Arizona, giving up just the four hits while striking out seven across seven shutout innings. Caleb Smith held the shutout in two relief innings, allowing no baserunners while striking out four.

The Brewers will look to bounce back on Friday with Eric Lauer on the mound to face off against former Brewer Zach Davies. First pitch is at 8:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.