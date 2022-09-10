Brewers fall to Reds 8-2

Box Score

It wasn’t a good Friday night for the Brewers pitching staff. They gave up eight runs and 17 hits as the Brewers were behind the whole night as they took an 8-2 loss to the Reds.

The Reds jumped on starter Jason Alexander right away. On the third pitch of the game, TJ Friedl homered to put the Reds up 1-0. From there, it just continued to spiral down. It wasn’t until the seventh Reds batter that the Brewers finally recorded an out, and even that was a run-scoring double play. The Reds batted around in the first, and they were ahead 5-0 after one inning.

Alexander settled down after that and didn’t allow any more runs, but from there it was more about eating innings to keep the bullpen from being used up. Alexander finished the day with five runs and nine hits allowed, along with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Brewers did score a couple of runs to keep the game competitive. In the third, Luis Urias singled to lead off the inning. Two batters later, Tyrone Taylor hit his 16th home run of the season to make it a 5-2 game. That was all Reds starter Nick Lodolo allowed in the game. He allowed the two runs on five hits and struck out eleven.

The Brewers bullpen did keep it close the next few innings, as Justin Topa and Luis Perdomo had scoreless appearances (though Topa did allow four hits). Unforunately, any chance for a comeback was erased in the ninth. Brent Suter allowed four hits in the inning, two of them going for home runs that gave the Reds another three runs. After that, the Brewers went down in order in the ninth to end the game.

The Brewers will try to rebound on Saturday night with Adrian Houser on the mound. He will face former Brewer Chase Anderson in the start. First pitch is at 6:15 PM, and it will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.