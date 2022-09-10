 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #140: Milwaukee Brewers (73-66) vs Cincinnati Reds (56-80)

Brewers look to bounce back from Friday night’s loss

By Jack Stern
Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After falling flat in an 8-2 loss against the Reds last night, the Brewers look to rebound with a win against an old friend.

Chase Anderson will be on the mound for Cincinnati. In three appearances (two starts), the former Brewer has worked just five innings and allowed seven earned runs.

Adrian Houser toes the rubber for the Brewers. After allowing three first-inning runs in his last start on Monday, he retired the final fifteen batters he faced in a 6-4 Brewers win. The Crew will hope for another solid performance out of him tonight.

Lineups:

