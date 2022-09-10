Brewers place Eric Lauer on injured list, recall Trevor Kelley

For the second day in a row, the Brewers placed a starting pitcher on the injured list.

After deactivating Freddy Peralta on Friday due to ongoing shoulder fatigue, Eric Lauer joined him with left elbow inflammation. Trevor Kelley was recalled to take his roster spot.

LHP Eric Lauer placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to 9/8, with left elbow inflammation.



RHP Trevor Kelley recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/txvoYL36CE — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 10, 2022

Lauer left with the injury after allowing seven earned runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Given the nature of his ailment, it’s not surprising that Lauer will miss some time. The good news is that there is no structural damage to his elbow.

• Freddy Peralta going on the IL as expected. He’ll miss at least two starts until he’s symptom free and can resume throwing.

• Eric Lauer saw team doctors yesterday and left elbow is structurally fine. Good news. https://t.co/X3hhGqdSsE — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) September 9, 2022

With Lauer, Peralta, and Aaron Ashby all out of action, the Brewers are extremely thin in their rotation. Ethan Small has performed so poorly in Triple-A lately that he is essentially a non-option. Josh Lindblom could be an option as a veteran arm, but his performance has been similarly underwhelming, and he is not on the 40-man roster.

The team does have two off days next week, putting them in a window during which they could survive with a shorter rotation.

Kelley returns for his fifth stint with the Brewers this season, for whom he has pitched to a 6.00 ERA and 6.87 FIP in 21 innings. He’s been excellent in Triple-A, posting a 1.78 ERA and 2.24 FIP with the Nashville Sounds.