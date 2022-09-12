Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans like new schedule format

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In last week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we asked fans what they thought of the new 2023 schedule format with fewer divisional games and more interleague matchups. Roughly two-thirds of fans said they like the new schedule format (Note: we know the graphic misstates this).

We also asked fans what AL team they’re most excited to see come to American Family Field, with options including the Angels, Red Sox, Astros, Orioles, Tigers, Royals, A’s and Twins. 35% of fans voted for the Angels, followed by the Red Sox at 21% and Astros at 18%.

