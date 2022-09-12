Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #23

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 23 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds scuffled to a 2-4 week against the Charlotte Knights (54-81), falling to 81-53 on the season. With the tough week, the Columbus Clippers closed the division lead to 2.5 games as they’re now 78-55 on the season.

After being demoted from the Brewers, Esteury Ruiz went 3-for-7 with two homers and five RBIs across two games with Nashville. Fellow outfielder Matt Lipka slashed .500/.533/.929 with two homers and four RBIs himself. As a team, the Sounds slashed a solid .288/.362/.507 with 10 homers and 38 runs scored.

Josh Lindblom, Robert Gasser and Caleb Boushley all had strong starts this week for Nashville. Lindblom through six shutout innings, allowing two hits and one walk to go with eight strikeouts. Gasser went 6 ⅔ innings, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts. Boushley went six innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with a single strikeout. While the trio of starters were strong, the rest of the pitching staff wasn’t. Nashville finished with a 6.08 ERA across 50 ⅓ innings with 43 strikeouts.

The Sounds now take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (73-61) at home. Nashville is 8-4 against Jacksonville this season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers had a strong 4-2 week against the Mississippi Braves, but they were officially eliminated from the playoffs at 28-34 in the second half.

Outfielder Terence Dotson slashed .471/.471/.824 with two homers and five RBIs on the week, while first baseman Wes Clarke slashed .318/.360/.909 with four homers and seven RBIs. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .304/.368/.485 with nine homers and 31 runs scored.

Starters Justin Jarvis and Victor Castaneda had a pair of strong starts. Jarvis went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six. Castaneda went five innings, striking out three while allowing one run on three hits and five walks. As a staff, the Shuckers finished with a 6.05 ERA across 55 innings with 56 strikeouts.

Biloxi now travels to Pensacola to take on the first-half champion Blue Wahoos (32-29 in the second half). Biloxi is surprisingly 13-11 against Pensacola this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Timber Rattlers went 4-0 against the Beloit Sky Carp (31-33) to finish the second half of the season at 33-31 and in second place in the Midwest League West standings.

Catcher Jeferson Quero stayed hot to end the year, slashing .412/.412/.765 with two homers and five RBIs. Shortstop Eduardo Garcia slashed .462/.462/.923 with two homers and six RBIs himself. Despite a poor week by his standards (.250/.294/.313), Jackson Chourio was promoted to AA Biloxi on Monday at the conclusion of the High-A season. At 18 years old, he’ll be the youngest player at the AA level. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .313/.383/.534 with six homers and 28 runs scored.

Zach Mort threw five scoreless innings of relief, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out five. Alexander Cornielle went six innings in his start, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. The Rattlers pitching staff finished with a 2.00 ERA over 36 innings with 39 strikeouts in the four-game sweep.

A Carolina

The Mudcats closed the season going 2-3 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (31-34) to finish at 35-30 in the second half, good enough for second place in the Carolina League North standings.

Second baseman and 2022 draftee Robert Moore closed out his season slashing .286/.375/.619 with two homers and six RBIs across the final five games. Catcher Jesus Chirinos slashed .250/.368/.500 with a homer and five RBIs, while 2022 first-round pick Eric Brown Jr. slashed .350/.458/.500 with a team-leading seven hits. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .243/.338/.350 with three homers and 25 runs scored.

Fernando Olguin and Cameron Wagoner both had strong relief appearances for Carolina this week. Olguin went three scoreless, allowing one hit and two walks with four strikeouts. Wagoner went 4 ⅔ innings allowing one run on four hits and no walks with six strikeouts. As a team, the Mudcats pitched to a 5.15 ERA over 43 ⅔ innings with 37 strikeouts to close out the season.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 11) OF Jackson Chourio (AA)*: .250/.294/.313 (16 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .300/.354/.562 (377 at-bats), 20 HR, 71 RBI (MLB No. 49) OF Sal Frelick (AAA): .259/.333/.296 (27 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .323/.400/.453 (439 at-bats), 7 HR, 46 RBI (MLB No. 89) OF Joey Wiemer (AAA): .333/.462/.667 (21 at-bats), 1 HR, 4 RBI; .251/.331/.465 (454 at-bats), 21 HR, 73 RBI SS Brice Turang (AAA): .182/.357/.182 (11 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .290/.364/.412 (483 at-bats), 12 HR, 70 RBI OF Garrett Mitchell (MLB): .200/.333/.300 (10 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .271/.363/.411 (280 at-bats), 6 HR, 40 RBI 2B Tyler Black (High-A): On 7-day injured list (7/18); .281/.406/.424 (231 at-bats), 4 HR, 35 RBI C Jeferson Quero (High-A): .412/.412/.765 (17 at-bats), 2 HR, 5 RBI; .286/.342/.439 (367 at-bats), 10 HR, 57 RBI OF Esteury Ruiz (AAA)^: .429/.556/1.286 (7 at-bats), 2 HR, 5 RBI; .320/.434/.513 (419 at-bats), 15 HR, 58 RBI RHP Jacob Misiorowski (A): 1 ⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 3 SO (0.00 ERA); 1 ⅔ IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 7 BB, 3 SO (5.40 ERA) SS Eric Brown Jr. (A): .350/.458/.400 (20 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .268/.385/.454 (97 at-bats), 3 HR, 8 RBI

*Jackson Chourio was promoted to AA Biloxi on 9/12; his weekly stats are from High-A Wisconsin

^Esteury Ruiz was optioned to AAA Nashville on 9/8; his weekly stats are from AAA