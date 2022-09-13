Brewers Reacts Survey: What should the Brewers do about center field?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s edition of SB Nation Reacts, we’re asking Brewers fans about center field, specifically who should man the position as the regular season winds down.

After getting the call to the majors at the end of August, Garrett Mitchell got off to a hot start out in center, getting two hits in his first two starts, including his first career home run. Since that time, however, Mitchell has batted just 2-for-22 with one single and one double. He’s also struck out 13 times in that span.

Since Mitchell’s defense has been fairly strong, including a diving catch for the second out in the ninth in Sunday’s win over Cincinnati, he’s solid as a late-game defensive replacement for Tyrone Taylor.

Taylor is slashing .225/.281/.441 across 103 games this season, and he’s been just as streaky as much of the Brewers’ lineup. With the inconsistencies out of Taylor and Mitchell, the Brewers may be considering calling up Esteury Ruiz (.333/.452/.536 with 70 steals across AA and AAA) or Sal Frelick (.323/.400/.453 with 21 steals across High-A, AA and AAA) for the final few weeks of the season.

What do you think the Crew should do? Leave your response below and stay tuned for results later this week!