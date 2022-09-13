Game Thread #142: Milwaukee Brewers (75-66) vs St. Louis Cardinals (83-58)

The Brewers are in St. Louis to kick off one of their most difficult stretches of the season as they take on the first-place Cardinals. Milwaukee will face off with St. Louis for two games before returning home for back-to-back three-game series against the Yankees and Mets at home.

This next week could make or break the Crew, as Milwaukee sits two games behind San Diego and 3.5 games behind Philadelphia for one of the final two wild card spots.

With injuries to Aaron Ashby, Freddy Peralta and Eric Lauer, the Brewers are opting to go with Matt Bush as an opener in tonight’s game. Bush has done well since joining the Brewers at the trade deadline, appearing in 17 games (16 1⁄ 3 innings) with an ERA of 3.86.

He has made five starts this season, all of which came with the Rangers, but he pitched just one inning in each game. In his five starts, he’s allowed just one run on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Bush will face off against the lefty Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery has yet to lose a start since joining St. Louis at the deadline in a trade with the Yankees. He’s started seven games, going 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA over 43 1⁄ 3 innings. He pitched six shutout innings against Milwaukee in early August, striking out eight while allowing four hits and two walks.