Brewers win 8-4 over Cardinals behind early offense

Box Score

The Brewers got an 8-4 win in a high-scoring affair in St. Louis to start a two-game set and a tough eight-game gauntlet that includes games against the Cardinals, Yankees and Mets.

Milwaukee sent reliever Matt Bush to the mound as an opener while St. Louis countered with Jordan Montgomery, who has been lights out since being traded to the Cardinals at the trade deadline.

The game got off to a quick offensive start, with eight runs scored in the first two innings.

Milwaukee kicked things off in the top of the first with two runs, as Mike Brosseau started the game at third on a three-base error by Lars Nootbaar. Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen followed that up with doubles, making it 2-0.

The Cardinals responded in the bottom of the inning against Bush, With Brendan Donovan walking and Tommy Edman singling to put runners at the corners. After Edman stole second, Bush induced a groundout to Paul Goldschmidt to keep the runners at second and third.

On the first pitch of Nolan Arenado’s at-bat, however, Bush came up holding the right side of his groin. He was removed and Peter Strzelecki entered, giving up a two-run double to Arenado on his first pitch to tie it up at 2-2. Albert Pujols hit a bloop single over the head of Rowdy Tellez to make it 3-2 after one inning.

Milwaukee managed to respond right back in the top of the second, as Luis Urias singled and Victor Caratini doubled to put runners at second and third with no outs. After Urias was thrown out at home on a grounder to Arenado at third, Adames got his second RBI of the game on a single up the middle. Christian Yelich then drove in another run on a force out to make it 4-3.

St. Louis tied it right back up in the bottom of the frame on a double by Tyler O’Neill and RBI single from Edman against Luis Perdomo.

Both teams were finally held scoreless in the third and fourth, as Montgomery and Perdomo settled down to keep it knotted at 4-4.

Milwaukee retook the lead in the fifth as Hunter Renfroe doubled and McCutchen followed it up with a two-run homer into the Brewers bullpen to make it 6-4.

After a scoreless bottom of the inning by Brad Boxberger, the Brewers added another run in the top of the sixth thanks to a bases-loaded hit by pitch by Yelich to make it 7-4.

The Brewers struck again in the top of the eighth as Renfroe singled home a run with two outs to make it 8-4, which would end up being the final score.

The Brewers bullpen past Strzelecki was strong, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks over the final eight innings, with the lone run coming in the second off Perdomo. Boxberger, Milner, Justin Topa, Taylor Rogers and Brent Suter combined for a scoreless final five innings, allowing only one baserunner on a walk by Topa.

Urias went 3-for-5 while McCutchen, Renfroe and Adames each had two hits.

The Brewers will look for a two-game sweep tomorrow night with Corbin Burnes on the mound against Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.