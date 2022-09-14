Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #14

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

The Brewers had an opportunity to climb back into a postseason spot with a cushy 18-game stretch against sub-.500 teams. Rather than capitalize on their easy schedule, they went an unspectacular 10-8 during that time. A tougher week against the Cardinals, Yankees, and Mets is up next as the Brewers try to make up three games and overtake the Padres or Phillies in the Wild Card race.

The injury bug has returned in full force, as the Brewers saw three starting pitchers leave due to injury within the last week. Eric Lauer sustained an elbow strain, and Freddy Peralta’s balky shoulder became too much to continue pitching through. Both ailments forced those two to the injured list. Last night, Matt Bush sustained a groin injury after recording just one out to begin a bullpen game against the Cardinals.

Milwaukee is still in the thick of the race, but with the clock ticking and their starters dropping like flies, they’ll need a complete team effort to pull off their fifth straight postseason berth.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.