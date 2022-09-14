Game Thread #143: Milwaukee Brewers (76-66) vs St. Louis Cardinals (83-59)

After an 8-4 win last night in a bullpen game, the Brewers are looking to complete a two-game sweep of the Cardinals behind Corbin Burnes.

The right-hander snapped a run of underwhelming outings with his best start of the season last Thursday against the Giants. Burnes threw eight innings of one-run ball and struck out 14. His 49% called strike plus whiff rate was the highest in any start of at least 50 pitches in baseball this year.

Adam Wainwright starts for the Cardinals. Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina will make history tonight. This is their 325th start as a battery, which is a new Major League record.

