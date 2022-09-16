Game Thread #144: Milwaukee Brewers (76-67) vs New York Yankees (87-56)

The Brewers will start the opener with Adrian Houser, as they aim to take the first of the three-game series. Frankie Montas gets the start for New York. The Brewers are in the race for a Wildcard spot, so every game counts.

Yelich leads off and starts in left field, Renfroe hits in the cleanup spot, and McCutchen will DH. Jace Peterson also gets the start at third base, while Garrett Mitchell will start in center field.

The first pitch is at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.