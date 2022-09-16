Garrett Mitchell plays the hero in Brewers 7-6 walk-off victory over Yankees

The Brewers opened up their three-game series against the Yankees with a huge win, as the Brewers are now only 1.5 games behind the Padres for a wildcard spot. Adrian Houser was on the mound for the Brewers facing Frankie Montas for New York.

The Yankees jumped all over Houser in the first, scoring three runs on a sacrifice fly and two RBI singles, giving New York an early 3-0 lead. The Yankees would then add to their run total in the top of the second, as Josh Donaldson hit a fielder’s choice that Wong committed an error on, allowing the Yankees to get two more runs across.

Willy Adames and the Brewers would answer back in the bottom of the second, as he hit a three-run home run to cut the New York lead to two. Montas was replaced in the fourth inning, and the Brewers had immediate success, with both Adames and Tellez getting RBIs in the inning. The game stood at 5-5 heading into the fifth.

After two clean innings from both bullpens, the Brewers would gain the lead as Hiura scored on an error from the Yankees shortstop off the bat of Willy Adames. The Yankees would then strike right back to tie it up as Josh Donaldson cranked a solo home run to lead off the top of the ninth inning off Taylor Rodgers.

With the game tied, bases loaded and two men out, Garrett Mitchell, the up-and-coming prospect, hit a walk-off single that scored Renfroe from third, giving the Brewers a massive home victory.

The Brewers will now finish their three-game set with the Yankees before welcoming the Mets to Milwaukee for another three-game series. The starter for Saturday’s game for the Brewers will be Brandon Woodruff opposite Jameson Taillon for the Yankees. The first pitch will be at 6:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.