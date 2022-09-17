Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans split on what Crew should do about center field

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans what the Brewers should do about center field in the final few weeks of the season. The results were almost perfectly split, with 29% of fans wanting the Crew to call up Esteury Ruiz, 28% of fans wanting to call up Sal Frelick, and 27% wanting to see a split between Garrett Mitchell and Tyrone Taylor, the current big-league center fielders. The final 16% voted to start Taylor and have Mitchell enter as a defensive sub late in games.

While the survey closed earlier this week, there’s a chance the percentage voting for Mitchell may have increased after Friday night’s win over the Yankees. Mitchell, who entered the night hitting .138/.242/.276, went 2-for-4 with two singles and a walk, including the walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth for a 7-6 win.

Mitchell also saw a whopping 34 pitches across his five plate appearances, helping the Crew get Frankie Montas out of the game in the fourth inning after working a seven-pitch walk.

Taylor is slashing .224/.281/.436 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs with the Brewers this season, earning most of the playing time in center after the DFA of Lorenzo Cain in June.

Frelick and Ruiz have both had strong minor league seasons themselves. Frelick has slashed .328/.400/.467 with nine homers, 51 RBIs, and 21 steals across three levels while Ruiz has .336/.454/.541 with 16 homers, 58 RBIs, and 76 steals across AA and AAA. Ruiz also has limited major league experience this season, hitting .171/.194/.257 across 17 games.

With just over two weeks to go in the season, the Brewers have plenty to consider heading into the postseason and 2023 with so many outfield options.