Game Thread #145: Milwaukee Brewers (77-67) vs New York Yankees (87-57)

Brandon Woodruff gets the ball for game two against the Yankees

By Matt_Aho
MLB: New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, the Brewers mounted their biggest comeback win of the season to stay 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot. Tonight, Brandon Woodruff will try to keep his perfect home record alive as he squares off against the Yankees’ Jameson Taillon.

Garrent Mitchell gets the start in center field following his late game heroics on Friday. The rookie is 6-33 so far this season with seven RBI and five home runs. A stark contrast to the opposing center fielder, Aaron Judge, who currently leads all of baseball with 57 home runs.

