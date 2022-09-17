Woodruff dominates in 4-1 victory over Yankees

Box Score

Last night, the Brewers bullpen did the heavy lifting, going six innings of work while allowing just one run. With six arms used in the win, it would important to get a strong outing out of Brandon Woodruff and allow for the bullpen to get some rest during this stretch run.

Woodruff delivered. The right-hander gave the Brewers of eight innings of one-run baseball, striking out 10 en route to a 4-1 victory over the Yankees.

Woodruff’s fastball was as electric as it had been all season. He opened the game with a pair of strikeouts in each of the first three innings, three of which flew the fastball by for strike three. He was also very efficient on the night. Four of his eight innings of work required ten or fewer pitches, with the highlight being a five-pitch 7th. Only once did his inning pitch count break twenty, the 5th, and he allowed just one walk.

The only blemish on the resume was a solo home run by Josh Donaldson to lead off the 4th. Following the home run, Woodruff retired the next three in just six pitches, forcing two groundouts and a flyout to keep the Yankees off the board.

With Woodruff moving through the Yankee lineup, the red-hot Willy Adames helped add some insurance runs. In the 3rd, Victor Caratini led off the inning with a walk. Following a Garrett Mitchell strikeout and Yelich single, Willy Adames launched his 30th home run of the season, giving the Brewers a 3-0 lead. With that home run, Adames set the franchise record for most home runs in a season by a shortstop, surpassing Robin Yount’s 29 that he hit in 1982. His 30 home runs also put him in a tie with Rowdy Tellez, as the Brewers become the first National League team to have a pair of 30+ home run performers in 2022.

The Brewers would add to their lead in the 5th. Up 3-1, Mitchell got on with a single. Up next, Christian Yelich knocked a double off the wall in right, allowing Mitchell an opportunity to show off his speed as he went first to home, extending the Brewers’ advantage to 4-1.

With a 4-1 lead, Woodruff’s efficiency went up. In the 6th, he put the Yankees down in order via groundout, first pitch flyout, and a three-pitch strikeout, totaling just seven pitches. In the 7th, following a hit batter on the first pitch, he needed just four more pitches to get out of the inning. Finally, in the 8th, a walk to Judge was followed up by a quick strikeout to Stanton and a first-pitch double play to Torres. In total, Woodruff needed just 22 pitches to get through the final three innings holding a 4-1 lead.

In the 9th, Devin Williams shut the door on first place Yankees. Williams made a nice play on a sharp grounder up the middle from Donaldson to get the first out. From there, back-to-back strikeouts of Andujar and Cabrera secured his 13th save of the season and a 4-1 victory for the Brewers.

Winners of 7 of their last 9, the Brewers are currently 1.5 games back of the Padres for the final Wild Card Spot. Still in the hunt for the Postseason, the Brewers will try to finish off a sweep of the Yankees Sunday at 1:10 pm. Jason Alexander will get the start for the Brewers against Garrett Cole of the Yankees.