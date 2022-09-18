Game Thread #146: Milwaukee Brewers (78-67) vs New York Yankees (87-58)

The Brewers are aiming for a sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday, as Jason Alexander takes the mound to take on Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

After walking off the Yankees in a comeback victory Friday night, the Brewers took Saturday’s game 4-1 behind a strong performance from Brandon Woodruff.

The Brewers will look to get to Cole, who has a 3.30 ERA this season. In 13 starts against the Brewers in his career, Cole has a 3.40 ERA and a 3-4 record, although he hasn’t faced the Brewers since 2019.

Alexander has had his ups and downs this year for Milwaukee, as he has a 5.29 ERA over 17 appearances, including 10 starts. His last time out was against the Reds, when he got hit early and hard, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.