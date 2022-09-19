Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #24

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 24 roundup. Please note that the High-A and Low-A seasons have concluded, so there is no recap for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers or the Carolina Mudcats.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds bounced back with a 4-2 week against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (75-65) to remain in first place at 85-55 on the season. With a 4.5 game lead over the Columbus Clippers (80-59), the Sounds have a chance to lock up the division this week.

Esteury Ruiz continues to hit, slashing .478/.556/.696 with a homer, a whopping nine steals, and a team-high 11 hits this week. Fellow top prospect Sal Frelick is in the same boat as Ruiz, as he slashed .370/.379/.630 with two homers and six RBIs. Both players have played well all year, making their cases for an opportunity on the big-league team to start 2023. As a team, the Sounds slashed .301/.370/.451 with six homers and 30 runs scored.

The trio of Josh Lindblom, Robert Gasser, and Caleb Boushley all had strong starts again this week. Lindblom went six innings and allowed just one run on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts. Gasser went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Boushley had the best start of the three, going six innings and allowing no runs on four hits and one walk with four punchouts. As a team, the Sounds pitched to a 2.33 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 54 innings.

The Sounds now travel to take on the Louisville Bats (56-85) for six games before finishing the regular season at home with three games against Memphis (69-72). Nashville is 6-3 against Louisville this season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers completed their season with a 5-1 week against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-34) to finish at 33-35 in the second half, although they finished on a 9-1 run to end the year.

Catcher Nick Kahle had a strong finish to his season, slashing .364/.417/1.000 with two homers and three RBIs on the week. Shortstop Ethan Murray also had a strong week, slashing .353/.476/.706 with six hits and four walks. Top prospect Jackson Chourio finally looked human this week, slashing just .087/.154/.130 with only two hits in 23 plate appearances. He finishes his age-18 season with a .288/.342/.538 slash line across three levels, including 20 homers and 75 RBIs. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .200/.301/.379 with seven homers and 24 runs scored.

Like Nashville, Biloxi had a trio of pitchers with strong starts this week. Justin Jarvis, Brandon Knarr, and Nick Bennett all earned wins in their starts. Jarvis threw five shutout innings with four strikeouts, Knarr threw six shutout innings with seven strikeouts, and Bennett went seven innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out 11. The pitching staff anchored the Shuckers, finishing with a stellar 1.87 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 53 innings.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)