Brewers Reacts Survey: Who will finish as NL’s two Wild Card teams?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

With about two weeks to go in the MLB season, the Brewers are in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, vying for one of the last two spots along with the Padres and Phillies.

Entering Monday night’s play, the Brewers are behind both teams, trailing San Diego by 2.5 games and Philadelphia by two games. The Brewers have closed that gap over the last few weeks, however, as Milwaukee has won seven of their last 10 dating back to Sept. 9.

After the Brewers complete a three-game set with the Mets to start this week, they’ll close out the season with four games against the Reds, two against the Cardinals, four against the Marlins, and three against the Diamondbacks.

The Padres have the Cardinals, Rockies, Dodgers, White Sox, and Giants to close out their schedule, while the Phillies still have the Blue Jays, Braves, Cubs, Nationals, and Astros left.

With all three teams fighting for just two spots, we’re curious who you think will lock up the final playoff spots. Answer the poll below and stay tuned for the results later this week.