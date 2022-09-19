Brewers recall Jake Cousins, option Trevor Kelley

As the Brewers start a series against the Mets tonight, they are getting some additional help in the bullpen. The Brewers recalled Jake Cousins and optioned Trevor Kelley to the minors.

Cousins started the season with the Brewers, coming off of a strong 2021 season. However, his first month of the season did not go well. He posted a 4.50 ERA and 3.73 FIP, though his strikeout rate was still strong (13 K in 8 innings). He ended up on the IL with right elbow effusion and remained there until the end of July. The Brewers sent him on a rehab assignment from there, and eventually activated him and optioned him to Nashville. While in Triple-A, he posted a 2.78 ERA in 22.2 innings, along with a 32:11 K/BB ratio.

Meanwhile, Trevor Kelley is heading back to the minors. Kelley might have been the easy choice after he pitched 2.1 innings yesterday, but his 2022 season has not been very strong. In a few different stints with the Brewers this season, he’s posted a 6.08 ERA and 6.40 FIP.

In addition, manager Craig Counsell announced that Aaron Ashby will be activated off the IL tomorrow to start the second game of the series against the Mets. Ashby went on the IL on August 22 with left shoulder inflammation. It may be a short start for Ashby, as he only threw 30 pitches in his most recent bullpen session.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference.