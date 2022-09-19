Game Thread #147: Milwaukee Brewers (78-68) vs New York Mets (93-55)

The Brewers will start a three-game set against the Mets at American Family Field on Monday evening, with Corbin Burnes set to take on Max Scherzer in the opener.
Milwaukee is coming off a strong series against the Yankees in which they took two of three, and they’ll look to repeat that success against the other New York team to start off this week.
First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.
A must-see matchup.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 19, 2022
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj @fleet_farm | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/no7O7Wa2BE
Scherzday in Milwaukee. #LGM— New York Mets (@Mets) September 19, 2022
: Milwaukee
: @Max_Scherzer
: Milwaukee, WI
: 7:40 p.m.
: @SNYtv, @MLBNetwork (out-of-market only)
: @wcbs880
: https://t.co/Xx2K6OzsS2 pic.twitter.com/JckQj3n13l
