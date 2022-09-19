 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #147: Milwaukee Brewers (78-68) vs New York Mets (93-55)

Brewers, Mets kick off key series with battle of top pitchers

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers will start a three-game set against the Mets at American Family Field on Monday evening, with Corbin Burnes set to take on Max Scherzer in the opener.

Milwaukee is coming off a strong series against the Yankees in which they took two of three, and they’ll look to repeat that success against the other New York team to start off this week.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

