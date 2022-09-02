Game Thread #131: Milwaukee Brewers (69-61) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (62-68)

After falling flat in last night’s 5-0 loss to the Diamondbacks, the Brewers look to bounce back and even the series with a win tonight.

Eric Lauer versus Zach Davies is tonight’s pitching matchup. The two hurlers were traded for each other in November 2019, and this will be the first time they square off since that time.

Kolten Wong slides into the leadoff spot for the Brewers, who are without Christian Yelich after he departed last night’s game with neck discomfort. Yelich reported improvement today and hopefully will not miss more than a few games.

Lineups: