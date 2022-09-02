Brewers drop low-scoring affair to Diamondbacks, 2-1

Box Score

The Brewers’ offense continued to scuffle on Friday night, managing just one run on a bases-loaded walk in a 2-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Eric Lauer delivered a strong start, working 6 2⁄ 3 innings and allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Most notably, Lauer did not issue any walks or allow any home runs, which have been categories of underwhelming performance for the left-hander since June.

Unfortunately, those two runs were too much for the Brewers to overcome. After Zach Davies held them scoreless for four-plus innings, they scratched across their only run in the top of the fifth on three consecutive walks.

The lead proved to be short-lived. Lauer’s only blemish came in the bottom of the fifth, when he allowed his two runs on four straight hits.

Hoby Milner relieved Lauer with two outs in the seventh and stranded a pair of runners. He then returned to work a scoreless eighth inning.

A one-out single by Kolten Wong brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth against Ian Kennedy, but Willy Adames lined out and Rowdy Tellez grounded out to seal the loss.

The defeat drops the Brewers to 7.5 games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central and four games back in the Wild Card race. If they cannot salvage a split in this four-game series with Arizona, it may be a nail in the coffin for their postseason hopes.