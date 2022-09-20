Game Thread #148: Milwaukee Brewers (78-69) vs New York Mets (94-55)

After a flat loss last night, the Brewers look to even their series against the Mets with a win tonight.

Aaron Ashby makes his first start in a month tonight. The Brewers activated him from the injured list earlier today and optioned reliever Justin Topa to Triple-A Nashville.

LHP Aaron Ashby reinstated from the 15-day injured list.



RHP Justin Topa optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/N1UEcnSRmw — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 20, 2022

Because Ashby did not embark on a rehab assignment, he figures to be on a limited pitch count tonight. That will make tonight’s game plan more closely resemble a bullpen game than a traditional start. Ashby got up to 30 pitches in bullpen sessions before his activation.

Carlos Carrasco gets the start for the Mets in what will be his first outing against the Brewers in 2022.

