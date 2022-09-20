 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #148: Milwaukee Brewers (78-69) vs New York Mets (94-55)

Aaron Ashby makes his return from the injured list as the Brewers look to even the series

By Jack Stern
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After a flat loss last night, the Brewers look to even their series against the Mets with a win tonight.

Aaron Ashby makes his first start in a month tonight. The Brewers activated him from the injured list earlier today and optioned reliever Justin Topa to Triple-A Nashville.

Because Ashby did not embark on a rehab assignment, he figures to be on a limited pitch count tonight. That will make tonight’s game plan more closely resemble a bullpen game than a traditional start. Ashby got up to 30 pitches in bullpen sessions before his activation.

Carlos Carrasco gets the start for the Mets in what will be his first outing against the Brewers in 2022.

Lineups:

