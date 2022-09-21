Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #15

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

The situation remains unchanged for the Brewers. They remain within striking distance for the Wild Card spot, but they have been unable to get over the hump with the clock counting down.

The Crew had an opportunity to inch one game closer to the Phillies, but they instead blew a 4-0 lead against the Mets last night and fell 7-4.

In the good news department, Aaron Ashby returned from the injured list yesterday, and Freddy Peralta and Eric Lauer may not be far behind.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.