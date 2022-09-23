Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans don’t think Crew will sneak in as Wild Card

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

With less than two weeks remaining in the MLB regular season, the Brewers window for stealing a playoff spot from the Padres or Phillies is quickly closing.

More than two-thirds of Brewers fans don’t think the Crew will find a way to sneak into the postseason, compared to 20% who believe they’ll get in with the Padres and 11% who believe they’ll get in with the Phillies.

Entering Friday’s play, the Brewers trail the Phillies by 2.5 games and the Padres by three games. With only 12 games left to play for Milwaukee and San Diego, and 13 for Philadelphia, the Brewers need to make up some ground.

Since the Phillies and Padres both won the season series against Milwaukee this season, the Brewers also need to finish a game up on either in order to claim a playoff spot, as MLB did away with a Game 163 tiebreaker this season.

With series against Cincinnati, St. Louis, Miami, and Arizona remaining, the Brewers need to go on a run to have any shot at making it back to the postseason for the fifth straight year.