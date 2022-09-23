Brewers activate Eric Lauer for tonight’s start against Reds, option Jake Cousins

Eric Lauer is back in the rotation after a short stay on the IL. Prior to today’s game against the Reds, he was activated from the injured list. As a corresponding move, Jake Cousins was optioned to Triple-A.

Lauer spent the minimum required 15 days on the IL after he was placed on it retroactive to September 8 with left elbow inflammation. In his last start, he allowed seven runs in just 2.2 innings pitched. Overall this season, he’s recorded a 3.91 ERA and 4.74 FIP with a 101 ERA+. He’s also had a 8.6 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9.

Meanwhile, Jake Cousins is heading back to the minors for the time being. He made three appearances since his recall and pitched well. He pitched 3.1 innings with 5 strikeouts and two walks, with just one hit and one HBP allowed. He’s headed back to the minors for now, but that does become more significant at this point in the season. With a minimum of 15 days required in the minors, he can’t be recalled again until the postseason, and potentially until after a Wild Card series. The only way he can be recalled again is if the Brewers have to place a pitcher on the IL.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.