Game Thread #151: Milwaukee Brewers (80-70) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-91)

Even though the moment isn’t as important as it had been in the past, tonight the Brewers can record their 81st win of the season. That would guarantee their fifth season out of the last six with at least a .500 record. Manager Craig Counsell has already obtained the franchise record for wins by a manager, and he only needs 22 more games managed to become the longest tenured manager by games managed. (He also just needs one more ejection to take the franchise lead on that mark as well.)

Eric Lauer is back on the mound tonight, and he will face Luis Cessa. Cessa has mostly pitched out of the bullpen this season but has moved to the rotation in the past month. He’s posted a 3.95 ERA and 5.60 FIP in his last six starts as a starting pitcher.

Meanwhile, if you want to scoreboard watch, the Braves and Phillies play at 6:10 PM tonight, and the Padres and Rockies play at 7:10 PM.

Here are the starting lineups for tonight: