Game Thread #152: Milwaukee Brewers (81-70) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-92)

The Brewers have been doing what they need to do to remain in the playoff race, but they haven’t been able to make up much ground. They have another chance today, with Corbin Burnes on the mound. Burnes has been strong, but hasn’t been as dominant as he has been before. He’s allowed at least three runs in four of his last five starts. The Brewers could use the dominant Burnes tonight to get them a fourth straight win. Surprisingly, Burnes has not made many starts against the Reds. While he’s made 13 appearances against them, only three have been as a starter. This is his second start against them this season. By comparison, Burnes has at least eight starts against each of the Cardinals, Cubs, and Pirates in his career.

On the Reds side, Graham Ashcraft returns from the IL to make the start tonight. Ashcraft has missed a month with biceps soreness, but has been promising for the Reds this season. In 16 starts in the majors, he’s posted a 3.97 ERA and 3.93 FIP. This is his third start against the Brewers this season. He allowed six runs in his first start against the Brewers on June 18, but only one in his previous start on August 7.

For scoreboard watchers, the Braves and Phillies started around 3 PM (and may or may not still be playing). Meanwhile, the Padres and Rockies are set to play at 7:10 PM.

Here are the lineups for tonight: